Snowfall closes Halifax schools, prompts police to warn of slippery driving

All schools in the Halifax area are closed on Friday after snowfall began early in the morning.

In a tweet, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said it’s due to “inclement weather.”

All schools in Halifax Regional Centre for Education are closed today, Fri., Feb. 24, due to inclement weather. To learn more, visit https://t.co/p5U5KYJxil. pic.twitter.com/ntar3qVMsq — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) February 24, 2023

According to Environment Canada, “light snow” and “blowing snow” are expected throughout the day on Friday in the city.

As of 9:30 a.m., the weather agency recorded a local temperature of -10 Celsius, and a -18 C wind chill.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate this afternoon. Along parts of the coast, wind up to 70 kilometres per hour is forecasted, though most areas will see up to 40 kilometres per hour.

There are no warnings or special weather statements in effect from the agency.

However, Halifax Regional Police warn drivers of being “mindful of everyone on the road,” in a tweet.

“Motorists should drive to conditions and take extra precaution to use turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other road users,” wrote HRP.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Snow is in the forecast. Commute with caution today. #Slowdown & be mindful of everyone on the road. Motorists should drive to conditions and take extra precaution to use turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other road users. #Halifax #Traffic #RoadSafety. pic.twitter.com/dItX8j7bFp — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) February 24, 2023

Halifax Transit has placed its fleet of buses and ferries on a snow-plan schedule for the day.

A list of snow plan routes is available on the city’s website.