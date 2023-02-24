Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snowfall closes Halifax schools, prompts police to warn of slippery driving

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 8:33 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: February 24'
Global News Morning Forecast: February 24
Eilish Bonang gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

All schools in the Halifax area are closed on Friday after snowfall began early in the morning.

In a tweet, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said it’s due to “inclement weather.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, “light snow” and “blowing snow” are expected throughout the day on Friday in the city.

As of 9:30 a.m., the weather agency recorded a local temperature of -10 Celsius, and a -18 C wind chill.

About 10 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate this afternoon. Along parts of the coast, wind up to 70 kilometres per hour is forecasted, though most areas will see up to 40 kilometres per hour. 

Trending Now

There are no warnings or special weather statements in effect from the agency.

Read more: ‘Still in a little shock’: Burst pipes from extreme cold causing big headaches in N.S.

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

However, Halifax Regional Police warn drivers of being “mindful of everyone on the road,” in a tweet.

“Motorists should drive to conditions and take extra precaution to use turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other road users,” wrote HRP.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax Transit has placed its fleet of buses and ferries on a snow-plan schedule for the day.

A list of snow plan routes is available on the city’s website.

Halifax Regional PoliceSchool Closurehalifax weatherSnow DayHalfiax TransitHalifax bus snow planHalifax transit snow daySnow road safety
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers