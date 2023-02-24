SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘Stand with Ukraine’ events planned across Canada to mark war anniversary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2023 6:26 am
From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part Friday in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Spearheaded by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, some 40 “Stand With Ukraine” events are planned for major cities across the country, from St.John’s, Newfoundland to Whitehorse, Yukon.

The events are scheduled for various times throughout the day, however, the bulk of them will be candlelight vigils in the early evening.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make an appearance in Toronto and speak to the media about the grim anniversary.

He will be flanked this afternoon by Defence Minister Anita Anand. Trudeau will also take part in a vigil later in the day for the victims of the war.

Ukraine vigils View image in full screen
At least 43 commemorations will be held on Friday as the world marks one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the executive director of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress says. Global News Graphic

On Thursday, the prime minister said Canada’s support for Ukraine will not wither. He noted that the people of Ukraine are not just fighting for themselves, but for the ideals and rules that underpin all democracies.

The year-long conflict has taken a deadly toll on the Ukrainian population, with tens of thousands of civilians killed and millions more displaced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday morning issued a defiant video address, recalling the terror unleashed a year ago by the Russian assault and vowing to push for victory in 2023.

