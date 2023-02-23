Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

B.C. temperatures plunge with ‘considerable snowfall’ coming Saturday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Strong weather system will deliver snow to B.C.’s South Coast'
Strong weather system will deliver snow to B.C.’s South Coast
WATCH: A strong weather system will deliver snow to the B.C. coast this weekend. Global BC's chief meteorologist Mark Magrya has the details of when and where the snow is expected to fall.
Very cold Arctic air resided over all of western Canada again on Thursday.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said temperatures across B.C. were commonly 10 to 15 degrees below late February averages, and that some areas were close to breaking records.

Environment Canada issued weather alerts Thursday afternoon for most of the South Coast, warning of between 10 and 30 centimetres of snow on Saturday night.

“Periods of light snow will start on Saturday and intensify to heavy snow Saturday night. Heavy snow is expected to ease Sunday morning for most regions,” the national weather and climate agency said.

“Due to the variability in the track of the low pressure system and the strength of the Arctic outflow winds, there is some uncertainty associated with the exact snowfall amounts. Current guidance suggests total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 cm with near 30 cm possible over upslope regions and higher terrain.”

What the temperatures could feel like with the wind chill by Friday morning.
What the temperatures could feel like with the wind chill by Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Some residents on Vancouver Island woke up Thursday to as much as 35 centimetres of snowfall on Thursday morning.

The Nanoose Bay area received between 30 and 35 centimetres, while residents of Qualicum Beach received around 27 centimetres.

Snowfall in Qualicum Beach by Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Snowfall in Qualicum Beach by Thursday morning. Rebecca Albanese
Snowfall in Qualicum Beach by Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Snowfall in Qualicum Beach by Thursday morning. Rebecca Albanese
Snowfall in Qualicum Beach by Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Snowfall in Qualicum Beach by Thursday morning. Rebecca Albanese

Snowfall in the Dease Lake area in only three days. View image in full screen
Snowfall in the Dease Lake area in only three days. Alamaz Duran
Snowfall in the Dease Lake area in only three days. View image in full screen
Snowfall in the Dease Lake area in only three days. Alamaz Duran

Residents in the  Deka Lake and Interlakes area also received a record amount of snowfall, about three feet in three days.

“The next weather system will drop down from the northwest onto the North Coast on Friday and the South Coast on Saturday,” Madryga said.

“Snow will blanket almost the entire coast over that timeframe, with the Lower Mainland likely to experience considerable snowfall beginning later on Saturday.”

Near the coast, temperatures will rise to above freezing on Sunday morning which should begin the melt, but inland areas will remain below freezing, Madryga added.

Snowfall totals across the Lower Mainland by Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Snowfall totals across the Lower Mainland by Sunday morning. SkyTracker Weather
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 22'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 22
