Winnipeg cops pull suspect from burning home after armed standoff

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody after a lengthy armed-and-barricaded situation Wednesday that ended with officers pulling him out of a burning house.

Police said they were called to the Dufferin Avenue home around 12:35 p.m. with the report of an assault by a man on a female relative.

When police arrived, they found the suspect armed with a knife. He ran into another room and barricaded himself inside.

Police said the other occupants of the house, including small children, were safely removed. Over the next few hours the man broke windows, threw objects at officers, and made death threats.

At some point during the standoff, the house was set on fire, police believe by the suspect, who was found collapsed on the floor of the burning building.

Story continues below advertisement

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable, and charged with arson, disregard for human life, assault, possession of a weapon, and failing to comply with conditions.