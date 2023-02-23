Winnipeg man attempting to launch class action lawsuit over photo radar tickets

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government, alleging it overcharged people an estimated $36 million in photo radar tickets.

William Acheson’s statement of claim alleges the government did not follow its own regulations in fines handed out between November 2017 and November 2021.

The lawsuit alleges the government charged people for every kilometre per hour over the speed limit, while provincial regulations for photo radar state fines start at 10 kilometres an hour over the limit.

Lawyer Naomi Kovak says she estimates there were roughly 470,000 tickets handed out in those years, and drivers were overcharged at least $77 each time.

The statement of claim was recently served on the government and contains allegations that have not been proven in court.

The province has not filed a statement of defence and there is no court date set for a hearing.