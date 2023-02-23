Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg man attempting to launch class action lawsuit over photo radar tickets

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 3:26 pm
A photo radar enforcement sign. View image in full screen
A photo radar enforcement sign. Shane Gibson / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is trying to launch a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government, alleging it overcharged people an estimated $36 million in photo radar tickets.

William Acheson’s statement of claim alleges the government did not follow its own regulations in fines handed out between November 2017 and November 2021.

The lawsuit alleges the government charged people for every kilometre per hour over the speed limit, while provincial regulations for photo radar state fines start at 10 kilometres an hour over the limit.

Read more: Pilot project to reduce speed limits in 4 Winnipeg neighbourhoods this spring

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Lawyer Naomi Kovak says she estimates there were roughly 470,000 tickets handed out in those years, and drivers were overcharged at least $77 each time.

Trending Now

The statement of claim was recently served on the government and contains allegations that have not been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has not filed a statement of defence and there is no court date set for a hearing.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers frustrated by construction signage for St. Mary’s/Perimeter project'
Winnipeggers frustrated by construction signage for St. Mary’s/Perimeter project
Province of ManitobaPhoto RadarTraffic Ticketsmanitoba lawsuitNaomi Kovakphoto radar lawsuitWilliam Acheson
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers