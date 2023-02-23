Menu

Crime

OPP say 27 people charged after 13 month organized crime investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 3:13 pm
Some Hells Angels members were among arrests for Project Coyote focusing on firearm and drug trafficking in the GTA. View image in full screen
Some Hells Angels members were among arrests for Project Coyote focusing on firearm and drug trafficking in the GTA. OPP
Police say 27 people have been charged after a 13-month investigation spanning multiple forces into the trafficking of drugs and firearms across southern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say three members of the Hells Angels motorcycle club and three members of the Red Devils motorcycle club are among those arrested in the investigation, dubbed Project Coyote.

The joint operation included the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, the Toronto Police Service and the Belleville Police Service.

A full list of the individuals charged can be found here: Project Coyote arrests.

Investigators say more than $370,000 in cash has been seized as well as handguns, weapons, vehicles, live ammunition, body armour, jewelry and drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police say hundreds of charges related to the trafficking of drugs and firearms have been laid in the investigation, which began in January 2022, with arrests made in January and February 2023.

They say the investigation was supported by federal and international partners including the Canada Border Services Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

 

OPP say 27 people charged after 13 month organized crime investigation - image
An organized crime investigation by the OPP and other police services has led to the arrest of 27 people. View image in full screen
An organized crime investigation by the OPP and other police services has led to the arrest of 27 people. OPP
CrimeToronto PoliceOPPToronto crimeDrug TraffickingHells AngelsBelleville policeBelleville Police ServiceProject CoyoteRed Devils Motorcycle Clubfirearm trafficingproject coyote opp
© 2023 The Canadian Press

