Impaired driving suspect assaults and disarms London, Ont. police officer

A London, Ont., man is facing a number of charges after police say an impaired driver assaulted and attempted to disarm a police officer earlier this week in the southwest end of the city.

Police say three separate 911 calls were made on Wednesday in relation to a possible impaired driver.

According to police, one of those calls came in around 7:55 p.m. reporting that a blue Hyundai SUV was driving on the sidewalk at a high speed northbound on Andover Drive approaching Blackthorn Crescent.

The vehicle struck a fire hydrant and street sign before proceeding to strike another object and coming to a stop on Andover Drive.

Police say the suspect driver exited his vehicle with his dog, approached a citizen who was following his vehicle and threatened them.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., officers were advised that the suspect had returned and was attempting to steal the citizen’s vehicle.

When an officer attempted to arrest the suspect, police say the suspect locked the doors of the vehicle and resisted arrest. Police also report that the suspect’s dog bit the officer multiple times, causing minor injuries.

Additionally, the suspect reportedly attempted to remove the officer’s firearm from his holster multiple times during the struggle. Other officers arrived on scene and the suspect was arrested shortly after 8:05 p.m.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged with the following offences:

impaired operation of a conveyance

disarming a peace officer

assaulting a peace officer

resisting arrest

robbery with violence or threats

failing to comply with a release order

dangerous operation of a conveyance

failing to report a accident

failing to remain at the scene of an accident

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.