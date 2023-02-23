Manitoba funding green transportation initiatives, more electric vehicle chargers

See more sharing options

Manitobans will soon have more places to charge their electric vehicles, the province’s environment minister announced Thursday.

Kevin Klein said the province is spending $220,000 on green transportation projects, the bulk of which — around $150,000 — will go to Eco-West Canada toward installing seven new Level 3 electric charging stations in six Manitoba municipalities.

“Transitioning to electric vehicles and increasing access to transit will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support a low-carbon economy and ensure affordability for Manitobans,” Klein said in a statement.

An additional $70,000 in funding is earmarked for the Association of Manitoba Bilingual Municipalities to support rural transit initiatives.

