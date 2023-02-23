Menu

Environment

N.S. researcher spots first recorded case of an orca caring for another species’ baby

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildlife photographer captures incredible image of orca'
Wildlife photographer captures incredible image of orca
A B.C. wildlife photographer got an incredible shot while trying to snap pictures of birds. Frank Lin says he was stunned by the sight of orcas swimming near Brockton Point off the shores of Stanley Park. – Feb 16, 2023
A Halifax-based biologist is part of a research team that has documented the first recorded case of an orca caring for the offspring of another species.

The team spotted a female orca — or killer whale — caring for a newborn long-finned pilot whale calf off Iceland when there were no other pilot whales nearby.

Elizabeth Zwamborn, a researcher at Dalhousie University, says the orca may have been trying to adopt the newborn pilot whale, as the orca has never been spotted with a calf of her own.

The team’s findings have been recently published in the Canadian Journal of Zoology, in the article “First account of apparent alloparental care of a long-finned pilot whale calf.”

Story continues below advertisement

The pilot whale calf was seen swimming in a “protected position” next to the killer whale in August 2021 on the western coast of Iceland.

Researchers say that while killer whales and long-finned pilot whales have similar social structures, the 2021 sighting was the first time scientists have recorded an orca caring for a pilot whale calf.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

