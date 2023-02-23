Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 12:04 pm
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin.
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Losses in the base metals sector helped lead Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, despite gains in energy stocks as the price of oil moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 25.18 points at 20,168.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 75.48 points at 32,969.61. The S&P 500 index was down 3.54 points at 3,987.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.34 points at 11,480.73.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.77 cents US compared with 73.84 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.49 at US$75.44 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$2.39 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$13.20 at US$1,828.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 12 cents at US$4.07 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

