Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets edge higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 11:40 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, base metal and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets crept higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.16 points at 20,209.48.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite slips Tuesday on broad based decline, U.S. markets fall further

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 22.34 points at 33,151.93. The S&P 500 index was up 0.23 of a point at 3,997.57, while the Nasdaq composite was up 7.20 points at 11,499.50.

Trending Now

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.80 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Tuesday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.71 at US$74.65 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 15 cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The April gold contract was up US$2.90 at US$1,845.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down six cents at US$4.16 a pound.

EconomymoneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangetsx s&pstocks toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers