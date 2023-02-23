Peterborough to receive $1.8M for transit projects from Ontario gas tax revenue; $45K for county

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough will receive more than $1.8 million from Ontario’s gas tax program to invest in public transit, the area’s MPP announced Thursday.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith says the city’s share for 2022-23 will be $1,827,406. That amount is down from the $1,913,675 allocated for 2021-22.

Peterborough County will receive $45,161, an increase from the $41,648 allocated in 2021-22.

The funding is part of $379.5 million to assist 144 Ontario communities in 107 municipalities to operate and improve transit services.

“We know that municipal transit systems are essential to the success of our communities,” said Smith. “They connect people and families to jobs, education, medical appointments, groceries and housing. Under Premier Ford’s leadership, our government continues to step up to the plate to provide the funding municipalities need to ensure transit remains a safe and reliable option in communities across Ontario.”

The gas tax program funding is determined by the number of litres of gasoline sold in the province during the previous year. Municipalities supporting public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.

The funding can be used for to purchase transit vehicles, expand or add routes or service hours, improve accessibility or upgrade local infrastructure.

The province says to make up for reduced gas sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022-23 gas tax program includes one-time additional funding of $80 million. Last year’s “top-up” was $120.4 million.

Ontario and the federal government are providing up to $2.65 billion through the Safe Restart Agreement to support municipal transit systems in response to COVID-19.

“Public transit is a key driver of economic growth in Ontario, helping people get to where they need to go, whether it is to work, school, or run errands,” stated Caroline Mulroney, Ontario minister of transportation.

“As more people return to public transit, our government is providing municipalities with the funding they need to accommodate growing ridership, while ensuring they can continue to deliver safe and reliable transit service for people in their communities.”