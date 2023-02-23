Menu

Canada

OPP arrest wanted Smiths Falls man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 11:41 am
OPP in Smiths Falls have arrested 30-year-old Chase Lahaise. View image in full screen
OPP in Smiths Falls have arrested 30-year-old Chase Lahaise. OPP
A man wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police and Smiths Falls Police Service has been arrested.

Police say they arrested 30-year-old Chase Lahaise of Smiths Falls on Wednesday.

He is charged with two counts of assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, break and enter, theft under $5,000 and two counts of mischief to property.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

Kingston family claims bureaucracy is denying children education program opportunity
