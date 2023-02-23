OPP arrest wanted Smiths Falls man

A man wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police and Smiths Falls Police Service has been arrested.
Police say they arrested 30-year-old Chase Lahaise of Smiths Falls on Wednesday.
He is charged with two counts of assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, break and enter, theft under $5,000 and two counts of mischief to property.
He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.
