OPP arrest wanted Smiths Falls man

A man wanted by the Ontario Provincial Police and Smiths Falls Police Service has been arrested.

Police say they arrested 30-year-old Chase Lahaise of Smiths Falls on Wednesday.

He is charged with two counts of assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, break and enter, theft under $5,000 and two counts of mischief to property.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.