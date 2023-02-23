Indigenous light display is coming to downtown Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An interactive light and sound experience is coming to downtown Kingston from March 10 until March 31.

Waawaateg, which means “There is a display of the northern lights” in Anishinaabemowin-Ojibway, will feature a large, vibrant, interactive light installation in the Confederation Park fountain reflecting the “ever-flowing greens and purples of the Northern Lights,” along with unique art installations created by Indigenous Peoples.

Downtown Kingston adds that visitors can experience the telling of Indigenous-inspired stories told using a combination of original art and audio recordings featuring Ontario-based Indigenous artists and storytellers.

“A special relationship has been built between Downtown Kingston and members of the Indigenous community as we worked together to offer space to experience an Indigenous story, art and language,” said Kimberly Debassige, Anishinaabe-Kwe and a teaching fellow at Queens University in the department of languages, literatures and cultures. “It’s an opportunity to begin conversations around storytelling in the downtown centre, hear Indigenous voices, and experience Indigenous languages.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It is our hope that this is just the beginning of ongoing opportunities to bring people together to share, explore and celebrate Indigenous culture and teachings.”

QR codes on each piece of art can be scanned to enjoy an audio recording or written transcript of the stories that inspired the artist’s work. Using light, sound, play and art paired with the tradition of storytelling, Waawaateg immerses visitors in a thought-provoking experience at their own pace.

Several Ontario-based Indigenous artists and storytellers have been commissioned for this installation, including Alyssa Bardy, Dakota Ward, Duncan Pheasant, Jamaica Cass, Jaylene Cardinal, Jennifer McGratton, Lindsay Brant, and Rick Revelle. The Northern Light installation is produced by Visual Menace, a local company that also owns Improbable Escapes.

“Waawaateg has been a collaboration of many people passionate about community building, education and the deep history of the Indigenous people,” said Marijo Cuerrier, executive drector of Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area.

“We encourage everyone to come to Confederation Park for the Waawaateg opening ceremony on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. There will be live music, and a gathering of artists, storytellers and community leaders as Waawaateg is unveiled,”

“Fried bread, bannock and Three Sisters soup will be served after the opening ceremony.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:38 City of Kingston commits to building 8,000 residential units by 2031

Downtown Kingston says the project was inspired by conversations between members of the local Indigenous community, allies and the Downtown Kingston BIA about the creation of an Indigenous-inspired winter installation.

It adds that the focus of the project is to work toward deeper understanding by engaging in relationships and teaching together through Indigenous storytelling and art, and to engage the community while offering a space for Indigenous people to see themselves reflected in an urban setting.