Traffic

2 injured in Hwy. 7 head-on collision east of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 9:09 am
Click to play video: '2 injured in Hwy. 7 head-on collision east of Peterborough'
2 injured in Hwy. 7 head-on collision east of Peterborough
Two people were injured following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Feb. 22, 2023.
Two people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on the highway east of Settler’s Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: 1 dead following 2-vehicle collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough

Peterborough County OPP say two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision.

All lanes were closed in both directions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Roads were snow covered at the time as a winter storm rolled into the region.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough region prepares for overnight winter storm'
Peterborough region prepares for overnight winter storm
CollisionWinter StormPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Ontario stormHead On CollisionHwy 7Otonabee-South Monaghan TownshipHwy 7 crash
