2 injured in Hwy. 7 head-on collision east of Peterborough

Two people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.
Around 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on the highway east of Settler’s Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
Peterborough County OPP say two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision.
All lanes were closed in both directions.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Roads were snow covered at the time as a winter storm rolled into the region.
