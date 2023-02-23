2 injured in Hwy. 7 head-on collision east of Peterborough

See more sharing options

Two people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday night.

Around 8 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on the highway east of Settler’s Line in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Peterborough County OPP say two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the collision.

All lanes were closed in both directions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Roads were snow covered at the time as a winter storm rolled into the region.