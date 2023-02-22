Menu

Cannabis

Cannabis companies weigh pricing strategies after OCS margin cut

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 4:35 pm
Chocolate edibles available for authorized retailers are displayed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on January 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Chocolate edibles available for authorized retailers are displayed at the Ontario Cannabis Store in Toronto on January 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Canopy Growth Corp. will hold its prices as licensed pot producers weigh whether to pass along to consumers the savings from the Ontario Cannabis Store’s forthcoming margin decrease.

The Smiths Falls, Ont. cannabis company behind the Tweed, Ace Valley and 7Acres brands isn’t budging on what it will charge because the pot market is already “highly competitive,” chief executive David Klein said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

Canopy declined to say more about the pricing decision, which comes after it laid off 800 workers and the company reporting a $266.7 million net loss in its third quarter.

The decision comes after the OCS, the province’s pot distributor, said last week that it would reduce the margins it makes on weed sales this September in a move expected to put $35 million back in the hands of licensed pot companies this fiscal year and $60 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

Companies aren’t required to pass along the savings to consumers by lowering their prices, so many observers believe licensed producers will adopt a range of pricing strategies when the new margins come into effect.

“It’s reasonable to think that some cannabis producers and retailers may decide to decrease their prices after the OCS announcement just to be more competitive, provided that they have the wiggle room in their market margins,” said Sherry Boodram, chief executive of CannDelta Inc., a Toronto cannabis consulting company.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

