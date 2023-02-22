Menu

Education

Quebec Premier Legault won’t meet election promise to offer pre-kindergarten

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 4:30 pm
Classroom hands raised View image in full screen
The Coalition Avenir Québec party originally promised to open 5,000 classes for four-year-olds within five years, but that target was later dropped to 2,600 classes by 2025-26. File/Getty Images
Quebec Premier François Legault is defending his government’s failure to meet a key campaign promise to offer kindergarten classes beginning at four years old to all the province’s children.

Legault said Wednesday it was impossible to reach his government’s target within the stated time frame due to a shortage of teachers.

Legault campaigned heavily on the issue during the 2018 election, going so far as to say his seat would be on the line if he failed to meet his promise.

His Coalition Avenir Québec party originally promised to open 5,000 classes for four-year-olds within five years, but that target was later dropped to 2,600 classes by 2025-26.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville told TVA on Tuesday that even the lower goal would not be met due to the teacher shortage, and the government was pushing its timeline back to 2029-30.

Legault said Wednesday he still believes in his promise to offer universal pre-kindergarten, which he says will especially benefit children with learning disabilities.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

