Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Service providers must now notify CRTC within 2 hours of disruptions after Rogers outage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Rogers outage sparks new deal between Canada’s telecom companies'
Rogers outage sparks new deal between Canada’s telecom companies
WATCH: Rogers outage sparks new deal between Canada's telecom companies – Sep 7, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s telecommunications regulator is directing all service providers to notify it within two hours when they become aware of an outage to their networks.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says the directive is the first step of a new consultation it is launching aimed at enhancing the resilience and reliability of telecommunications networks.

It says providers must also file a report with the CRTC within 14 days following an outage.

Trending Now

Read more: Rogers outage - Telecoms reach deal to ‘ensure’ services in emergencies

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The move comes after a mandate handed down by Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne went into effect last week.

Ottawa’s new directive to the CRTC emphasizes consumer rights, affordability, competition and universal access.

Story continues below advertisement

Last July, a major Rogers Communications Inc. network outage temporarily left more than 12 million mobile and internet customers without service.

CRTCrogers outagerogers newsrogers downCRTC CanadaCRTC newsrogers outage newsCRTC Rogersrogers blackout
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers