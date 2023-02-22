Menu

Crime

Police seek 2 suspects after person with a gun reportedly seen in Scarborough

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 1:02 pm
Police are investigating after officers received a report of a person with a gun in Scarborough. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after officers received a report of a person with a gun in Scarborough. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
Police are searching for two suspects after a person with a gun was reportedly seen at Scarborough Town Centre, police say.

Toronto police said officers received a report that two people were seen chasing someone with a gun at around 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said the suspects were last seen at Entrance 7 of the mall.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Officers are now searching for two male suspects.

The first suspect is in his mid-20s and was seen wearing a grey jacket and a grey ski mask, police said.

According to police, the second suspect is 16 or 17 years old, standing five feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. He was seen wearing all black clothing.

Officers said the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) was not servicing Scarborough Town Centre.

Police said officers were at the scene investigating.

