Guelph man charged after attempt to sell stolen cellphone to police

Guelph police say they have charged a 37-year-old man after an attempt to sell a stolen cellphone to officers.
On Tuesday, investigators said members of the break and enter auto theft unit began an investigation into stolen property being sold online.
Police said arrangements were made after a man was contacted about buying a cellphone.
Read more: Kitchener man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen tools to Guelph police officers
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
At approximately 6:45 p.m., police said they saw the man waiting at a commercial plaza on Willow Road and placed him under arrest.
They say they seized a cellphone, which had been reported stolen in December 2022.
Read more: Man tried to sell drugs to officers, gets arrested, Guelph police say
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
The accused has been charged with possessing stolen property, trafficking in stolen property and breach of probation.
Comments