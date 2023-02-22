Guelph man charged after attempt to sell stolen cellphone to police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have charged a 37-year-old man after an attempt to sell a stolen cellphone to officers.

On Tuesday, investigators said members of the break and enter auto theft unit began an investigation into stolen property being sold online.

Police said arrangements were made after a man was contacted about buying a cellphone.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., police said they saw the man waiting at a commercial plaza on Willow Road and placed him under arrest.

They say they seized a cellphone, which had been reported stolen in December 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused has been charged with possessing stolen property, trafficking in stolen property and breach of probation.