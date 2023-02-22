Menu

Share

Canada

City of Barrie seeking artist proposals for traffic cabinet project

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 11:36 am
The City of Barrie is seeking proposals from local artists for digital designs that will be used to wrap up to three traffic cabinets. View image in full screen
The City of Barrie is seeking proposals from local artists for digital designs that will be used to wrap up to three traffic cabinets. Supplied by City of Barrie
Local artists are again getting the opportunity to help beautify traffic cabinets in Barrie with the city’s latest call for proposals.

The city is seeking proposals from local artists for digital designs that will be used to wrap up to three traffic cabinets.

The initiative is part of the city’s Graffiti Abatement Program, which uses a combination of removal, enforcement, educational initiatives and beautification to reduce graffiti in Barrie.

The city said in a statement that the installations would also contribute to civic pride, bring vibrancy to Barrie, and showcase the talent within the community.

Since starting, the city has decorated 10 traffic cabinets with a mix of public art and historical images.

To prevent damage, the art is protected by a special coating the city said helps to repel paint and other elements and extend the life of the artwork for up to 10 years.

Staff will accept proposals on the city’s public art page until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

The city said in a statement that artists who are selected will be compensated for their work.

City Of BarrieBarrie OntarioBarrie ArtArt BarrieBarrie Graffiti Abatement ProgramGraffiti Abatement Programtraffic cabinets Barrie
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

