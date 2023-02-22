Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 22

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 10:21 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 22'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 22
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Saskatoon Blades are to finish the WHL season strong, the right blend of furniture and artwork in an interior design project, and taking a tour of the observatory at the University of Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Blades look for strong finish to WHL season

The Saskatoon Blades have been on an impressive run this year and currently are tied for second with the Red Deer Rebels in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

The team is coming off a successful road trip to B.C. and is looking to finish strong heading into the playoffs.

Blades defenceman Blake Gustafson and business director Tyler Wawryk look ahead to the final month of the season.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Blades looking for strong finish to WHL season'
Saskatoon Blades looking for strong finish to WHL season

Furniture and artwork part of finishing a project: Décor and Design

Karen Palibroda says an important part of finishing a project is furniture and artwork.

Palibroda, an interior designer with Metric Design, says she starts with the overall style of the house to determine the right blend of furniture and artwork.

Trending Now

She walks through the process in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Furniture and artwork part of finishing a project: Décor and Design'
Furniture and artwork part of finishing a project: Décor and Design

Touring the University of Saskatchewan observatory: Experience Saskatoon

One place in Saskatoon to check out the night skies is the observatory at the University of Saskatchewan.

It offers people a chance to view the moon, planets, nebulas and star clusters.

Chantal Wagner meets up with Daryl Janzen to learn more about the observatory and when it is open to the public in Experience Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Touring the USask observatory: Experience Saskatoon'
Touring the USask observatory: Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 22

Bundle up, it is bitterly cold — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Feb. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 22'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 22
