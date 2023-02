See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Kingston driver has had their vehicle towed and impounded after police pulled them over for excessive speeding.

Police say the driver was clocked driving 170 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone.

The incident happened on Kingston Mills Road at Perradice Drive.

The driver received two tickets for excessive speeding and stunt driving.