Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Kelowna mayor to appear in court on sex charge this spring

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 7:16 pm
FILE. Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. View image in full screen
FILE. Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor Colin Basran is scheduled to be back in court on the charge of sexual assault in the spring.

Tuesday marked the second court appearance for Basran, though, like the first, he didn’t attend in person, which is standard in the early days of a court process.

During the next court date, April 4, Crown counsel should have turned over a signed disclosure of information on the charge, and the next steps will be laid out.

Read more: Sexual assault case involving former Kelowna, B.C. mayor moved to late February

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

In December, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced a single charge against Basran for an incident that allegedly occurred in Kelowna in May 2022, when he was still mayor of the Okanagan city.

Story continues below advertisement

Brock Martland, a Vancouver lawyer in private practice, was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

Trending Now

The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any perception of improper influence in cases brought against public officials, said the prosecution service in a statement.

Read more: Former B.C. mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Due to a publication ban that accompanies sexual assault cases, little can be said about the allegations due to the possibility of publicly identifying Basran’s accuser.

In an undertaking filed in court after his arrest, Basran isn’t allowed to speak to his accuser and three other individuals.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, find available supports at the ‘Getting Help‘ page of the Ending Violence Association of Canada.

Click to play video: 'Empowering women to be a ‘SheFighter’'
Empowering women to be a ‘SheFighter’
Advertisement
Sexual Assaultcolin basranBC Prosecution ServiceKelowna Mayor Colin BasranBrock MartlandRichard PeckLydia ChuVancouver lawyer
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers