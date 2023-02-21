Menu

Tech

Air Canada launches first digital identification technology for select YVR passengers

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 7:11 pm
An Air Canada aircraft is de-iced at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. View image in full screen
An Air Canada aircraft is de-iced at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air Canada launched digital identification technology at Vancouver’s International Airport Tuesday, becoming the first airline in Canada to offer the option.

In a pilot project, digital identification is now available for passengers departing Vancouver Airport when boarding select flights to Winnipeg and for eligible customers entering the Air Canada Café at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

While the project is small now, Air Canada said it hopes to expand to more airports and lounges.

Participation in the project is voluntary and anyone who does not want to use this digital identification can still use their boarding pass and government-issued photo ID for manual ID check and processing prior to boarding the aircraft.

Anyone who does want to use the digital identification method can do so through the Air Canada app.

“Many of our customers already utilize digital credentials to simplify their daily activities such as unlocking mobile phones, entering workplaces, verifying identification during financial transactions and more,” said Craig Landry, executive vice president and chief operations officer at Air Canada.

“Participation in digital identification is voluntary. Customers choosing to use digital identification will benefit from a simplified and seamless process at the gate and when entering our Maple Leaf Lounges.”

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport, said in a statement this will speed up processing time for passengers and hopefully make gate boarding easier and faster.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

