Canada

630 CHED announces new weekday lineup

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted February 22, 2023 12:00 pm
Starting Monday, J’lyn Nye will join Daryl McIntyre to co-host This Morning and Chelsea Bird will host Chelsea on CHED from 3 to 6 p.m. View image in full screen
Starting Monday, J’lyn Nye will join Daryl McIntyre to co-host This Morning and Chelsea Bird will host Chelsea on CHED from 3 to 6 p.m. Global News
630 CHED is shaking things up with changes coming to its weekday lineup.

Starting next week, J’lyn Nye will join Daryl McIntyre to co-host This Morning from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Chelsea Bird will host Chelsea on CHED from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LISTEN: J’lyn Nye, Daryl McIntyre and Chelsea Bird announce changes to 630 CHED’s weekday lineup

“Moving J’lyn to mornings and Chelsea to afternoons gives the station the opportunity to further develop its impressive personalities and expose them to different audiences,” said John Vos, regional program director of Corus Radio.

“I’m excited to move to mornings and bring the latest edition of the show to our listeners,” said Nye, who had hosted the afternoon show prior to the lineup change.

“I can’t wait to work with my friend Daryl McIntrye as we welcome friends, new and old, to This Morning.

Nye and McIntyre bring a combined six decades of experience to the show, according to Corus.

“I have so much respect for J’lyn Nye and this show will be next level for Edmonton radio listeners,” said McIntyre.

Bird, who co-hosted the morning show previously, is also an in-game host for the Edmonton Oilers and was a contestant on the seventh season of Big Brother Canada.

Vos said having Bird take the helm of the afternoon show will be a treat for listeners as she connects to new audiences.

“630 CHED’s listeners are so very passionate about the radio station,” said Bird. “Bringing a new show with a new flavour to afternoons will allow me to connect with new listeners.”

Shaye Ganam will continue hosting his show from 9 a.m. to noon and Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer will stay in its slot from noon to 2 p.m.

Feb. 27 will be the first day of the new lineup.

