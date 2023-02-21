Menu

Canada

Fresh powder blanketing ski resorts in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 3:50 pm
SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon was reporting 18 centimetres of overnight snow on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon was reporting 18 centimetres of overnight snow on Tuesday morning. SilverStar Mountain Resort
Ski resorts in B.C.’s Interior are revelling in fresh powder, thanks to constant snowfall since the weekend.

On Tuesday morning, Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna said it had received eight centimetres of new snow in the past 12 hours, 14 centimetres in the past 24 hours and 62 centimetres during the past week.

At SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon, the hill had 18 centimetres of overnight snow, 27 centimetres in the past 24 hours, 47 centimetres in the past 48 hours and 68 centimetres during the past week.

Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton was reporting 13 centimetres of new snow in the past 12 hours, 22 centimetres in the past 24 hours, 32 centimetres over the past 48 and 63 centimetres during the past week.

“The snow just keeps coming,” the resort said on its weather report page. “We received a bunch more snow yesterday, more snow overnight and it’s still going!

“There will be epic powder runs out there today for sure!”

Family Day crowds return to Big White

At Baldy Mountain Resort near Oliver, the hill was reporting 20 centimetres of new snow and 25 centimetres in the past 48 hours.

Farther north, Revelstoke Mountain Resort had 17 centimetres of new snow, 20 centimetres in the past 24 hours, 25 centimetres in the past 48 and 57 centimetres over the past week.

“Woke up to 16 cm of fresh powder and it’s not stopping there,” the resort said on its Twitter page. “Get out there and get shredding!”

B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 20

 

KelownaOkanaganVernonpentictonBC Interiorsouthern interiorSkiingRevelstokeSnowboardingBig White Ski ResortApex Mountain ResortSilverstar Mountain ResortRevelstoke Mountain ResortBC ski resorts
