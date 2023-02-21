Menu

Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority to expand online patient booking system

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 4:28 pm
By April 2023, patients can start booking for lab appointments online as SHA will launch six lab sites including Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Prince Albert, and Swift Current. View image in full screen
By April 2023, patients can start booking for lab appointments online as SHA will launch six lab sites including Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Prince Albert, and Swift Current. Getty Images
Patients for lab services in Saskatchewan will soon be able to book appointments online by April 2023.

In a release, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) stated it will begin expanding its online patient booking system to include lab services.

“A total of six lab sites will go live by April 2023 including Moose Jaw (3 sites), North Battleford, Prince Albert, and Swift Current,” stated SHA.

Patients would be able to book appointments online for blood and urine collection, ECG, blood and urine collection and ECG and glucose tolerance test.

The executive director for the SHA’s Laboratory Medicine Clinical Services stated this upcoming expansion will be a huge step forward in their efforts to maximize efficiency and ensure safety in the delivery of lab services.

“This is an exciting development for all patients, families, and staff in Saskatchewan,” said Lenore Howey.  “Booking online only takes a few minutes, making things simple and fast for those who are scheduling their appointments.

“Users who aren’t comfortable with, or don’t have access to technology can book by phone.”

SHA stated that not all laboratory locations or tests can be booked online at this time; appointments will be phased into SHA Lab locations provincially.

The online booking system can be found at SHA Patient Booking System. Patients will need a valid health card and a phone number or an email address to book appointments using the new online system.

SHA stated that lab appointments in Saskatoon and Regina can still be made by booking online and they can also call a booking agent for help with their appointment. The call centre operates 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., seven days per week, and can be accessed by calling 1-833-727-5829.

