Oliver Mounties use ‘distraction device’ to get domestic assault suspect

A suspect in an Oliver, B.C., area domestic assault investigation was arrested early Tuesday after an hours-long standoff with police.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, the Oliver RCMP responded to a call of a domestic assault at a residence in the 5800 block of Main Street.

“Although the victim was able to safely depart the residence, a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside, had access to firearms and threatened to harm himself or anyone that came to the door,” RCMP said in a press release.

The Southeast District RCMP critical incident response team accompanied by a crisis negotiator attended to assist.

Through the use of distraction devices and the negotiator, at 2:30 a.m., the man exited the residence and was safely taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and the man faces potential assault charges as well as firearms offence charges.