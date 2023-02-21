Menu

Crime

Oliver Mounties use ‘distraction device’ to get domestic assault suspect

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 3:23 pm
FILE A police car with flashing lights. View image in full screen
FILE A police car with flashing lights. MR/TXB
A suspect in an Oliver, B.C., area domestic assault investigation was arrested early Tuesday after an hours-long standoff with police.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, the Oliver RCMP responded to a call of a domestic assault at a residence in the 5800 block of Main Street.

“Although the victim was able to safely depart the residence, a 47-year-old man barricaded himself inside, had access to firearms and threatened to harm himself or anyone that came to the door,” RCMP said in a press release.

The Southeast District RCMP critical incident response team accompanied by a crisis negotiator attended to assist.

Through the use of distraction devices and the negotiator, at 2:30 a.m., the man exited the residence and was safely taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and the man faces potential assault charges as well as firearms offence charges.

 

RCMPoliverDomestic AssaultOliver RCMPRCMP standoffdistraction deviceSoutheast District RCMP Critical Incident Response Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

