Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

12-year-old child assaulted in unprovoked, hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 10:19 am
Matthew Gordon Paul, 32, was arrested on Monday, police say. View image in full screen
Matthew Gordon Paul, 32, was arrested on Monday, police say. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police arrested a man on probation after they say a 12-year-old child was assaulted in an unprovoked, hate-motivated attack on a TTC bus.

Toronto police said officers were called about an assault in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area at 4:14 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The victim and a suspect were onboard a TTC bus when police allege the man began threatening the child, along with other people on the bus.

Police said the accused then assaulted the child while making racial slurs, before exiting the bus and fleeing the scene prior to officers arriving.

Read more: Girl assaulted in suspected hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The child was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Toronto resident Matthew Gordon Paul, 32, was charged with threatening bodily harm, assault, and failing to comply with probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information can contact officers at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'TTC safety panel debate'
TTC safety panel debate
CrimeTorontoToronto crimeTTCToronto transitHate Motivated AssaultTTC CrimeTTC SafetyToronto Transit Safety
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers