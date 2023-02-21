12-year-old child assaulted in unprovoked, hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police arrested a man on probation after they say a 12-year-old child was assaulted in an unprovoked, hate-motivated attack on a TTC bus.

Toronto police said officers were called about an assault in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area at 4:14 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The victim and a suspect were onboard a TTC bus when police allege the man began threatening the child, along with other people on the bus.

Police said the accused then assaulted the child while making racial slurs, before exiting the bus and fleeing the scene prior to officers arriving.

The child was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Toronto resident Matthew Gordon Paul, 32, was charged with threatening bodily harm, assault, and failing to comply with probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information can contact officers at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.