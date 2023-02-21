Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after 13 trailers broken into at sportsmen club in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 10:10 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested last week after more than a dozen trailers were broken into at a campground in Kitchener.

The break-ins were reported at the Pioneer Sportsmen Club on Pioneer Tower Road on Friday morning.

Read more: Child and youth worker at Cambridge high school facing sexual assault, exploitation charges

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police say a man was found inside one of the trailers by employees who called the police.

Trending Now

In all, officers soon discovered that 13 trailers had been broken into and a wide range of items had been pilfered, including a generator, tools, a television, and a stereo.

Read more: Waterloo police say victims duped of $245,000 in scam targeting Chinese students

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

A 24-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges including breaking and entering, obstructing police, breaching an undertaking and possessing A weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener OntarioPioneer Sportsmen ClubPioneer Sportsmen Club breakinsPioneer Sportsmen Club KitchenerPioneer Tower Road Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers