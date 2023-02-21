Man arrested after 13 trailers broken into at sportsmen club in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was arrested last week after more than a dozen trailers were broken into at a campground in Kitchener.

The break-ins were reported at the Pioneer Sportsmen Club on Pioneer Tower Road on Friday morning.

Police say a man was found inside one of the trailers by employees who called the police.

In all, officers soon discovered that 13 trailers had been broken into and a wide range of items had been pilfered, including a generator, tools, a television, and a stereo.

A 24-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges including breaking and entering, obstructing police, breaching an undertaking and possessing A weapon for a dangerous purpose.