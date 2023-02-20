Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mechanic appeals for witnesses after 4 suspects allegedly break into his Leslieville business

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 6:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Owner of Leslieville garage appealing for the public’s help after break and enter'
Owner of Leslieville garage appealing for the public’s help after break and enter
WATCH ABOVE: Four suspects have been identified wanted for a January break-in at a garage in Leslieville. Catherine McDonald reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Leslieville mechanic is appealing for anyone with information to contact Toronto police after a break and enter at his business at the beginning of January.

According to Toronto police, a break and enter was reported around Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street after midnight on Jan. 6. Four suspects stole items from the business, police said.

Mohammad Khan, who owns the business, estimated around $3,000 to $4,000 worth of possessions were taken, including his wallet.

Read more: Toronto police search for 2 men following break-and-enter

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

He told Global News he felt panicked when he heard about the break-in, remembering his wallet — with credit card and identity documents — was sitting in his shop.

The thieves, he said, took a TV and some tools, as well as his wallet.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I left my wallet there the day before… when I got there, the wallet was gone,” he said.

When Khan went online to check if they had made any purchases, he says the card was used at a gas station.

Police are searching for four male suspects. The first is described as being heavy build and wore a black Reebok hoodie. The second, police said, was medium build with a beard. He wore a grey hoodie, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Police said the third suspect, also medium build, wore a black jacket, black and white shoes and had black hair. The final suspect also wore black and white shoes, had black hair and wore a black jacket.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald

Four men are wanted in relation to the break-in at a Leslieville garage. View image in full screen
Four men are wanted in relation to the break-in at a Leslieville garage. TPS/Handout
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTPSLeslievilleLeslie StreetEastern Avenueleslieville break inleslieville garage break in
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers