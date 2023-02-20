Mechanic appeals for witnesses after 4 suspects allegedly break into his Leslieville business

Send this page to someone via email

A Leslieville mechanic is appealing for anyone with information to contact Toronto police after a break and enter at his business at the beginning of January.

According to Toronto police, a break and enter was reported around Eastern Avenue and Leslie Street after midnight on Jan. 6. Four suspects stole items from the business, police said.

Mohammad Khan, who owns the business, estimated around $3,000 to $4,000 worth of possessions were taken, including his wallet.

He told Global News he felt panicked when he heard about the break-in, remembering his wallet — with credit card and identity documents — was sitting in his shop.

The thieves, he said, took a TV and some tools, as well as his wallet.

“I left my wallet there the day before… when I got there, the wallet was gone,” he said.

When Khan went online to check if they had made any purchases, he says the card was used at a gas station.

Police are searching for four male suspects. The first is described as being heavy build and wore a black Reebok hoodie. The second, police said, was medium build with a beard. He wore a grey hoodie, black pants and white Nike shoes.

Police said the third suspect, also medium build, wore a black jacket, black and white shoes and had black hair. The final suspect also wore black and white shoes, had black hair and wore a black jacket.

— with files from Global News’ Catherine McDonald