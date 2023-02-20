Sun shines on Family Day in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

There was no shortage of activities in Kingston, Ont., on Family Day, as people flocked to the downtown core to enjoy some quality time.

As part of the festivities, the Springer Market Square was made into an activity hub, and hundreds showed up to partake. horse drawn carriage rides, a Disney themed family skate and even marshmallow roasting was on the docket for the day.

Brandon Armstrong was out with his two daughters and they were plenty excited.

“We’ve been going on a horse carriage ride, some hot chocolate and after we’re gonna get some food,” said seven-year-old Alayna Brown.

Kids were encouraged to dress up for the occasion, but not in their Sunday best.

Story continues below advertisement

The city put on a Disney themed family skate, and there was no shortage of fans.

The speakers around the rink played music from different Disney movies as the skaters flaunted their get-ups ranging from Toy Story’s Woody to Cinderella.

“My mom and my dad are always kind to me,” said Alayna’s six-year-old sister, Kinsley Brown.

Although many of the activities are centred around the kids, the parents took joy in the day’s festivities too.

“It’s amazing just seeing how much fun they’ve had today. It’s been great, spending time just us together,” said Armstrong, flanked by his young daughters.

The two horses pulling the carriage garnered their fair share of the attention as well, as the lineup for the carriage rides stretched well around the corner as people waited to take their turn.

However, what it all comes down to is taking a day to be with the ones you love, something Armstrong says was special to him.

“How happy they are, and how good they’ve been today,” said Armstrong.