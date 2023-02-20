Menu

Traffic

Police investigate fatal collision with ETS bus on Saturday

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 20, 2023 1:55 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton police service vehicle. Global News
Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a bus and a car that happened Saturday evening in south Edmonton.

The collision took place near 108A Avenue and Whitemud Drive around 7 p.m.

A Hyundai Azera was travelling south on 108A Street, failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by an ETS bus heading westbound on Whitemud, police said in a news release Monday.

The bus driver, the 36-year-old male driver of the car along with two passengers — a 37-year-old female and a six-year-old girl — were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were also three passengers on the bus who police said did not have any injuries.

Police said the woman’s health took a turn for the worse while in the hospital and died from her injuries Sunday evening.

The EPS major collision investigations section said they will continue to investigate. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

