Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Competition Bureau investigating Quebec real estate org’s data sharing restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2023 12:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Open House: Things to fix before listing your home for sale'
Open House: Things to fix before listing your home for sale
Realtor Darin Germyn reviews the top things that are important for homeowners to repair before listing their homes for sale.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Competition Bureau says it is investigating whether the Quebec Professional Association for Real Estate Brokers’ data sharing restrictions are stifling competition in the housing market.

The watchdog says it is looking into whether QPAREB has engaged in practices that harm competition or that prevent the development of innovative online brokerage services in Quebec.

The bureau says it obtained a court order last week requiring the organization to hand over information related to the effects of its practices and the reason for its data restrictions.

Trending Now

Read more: Interest rates chill Canada’s housing market in January as sales hit 14-year low

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The bureau has yet to find any wrongdoing so far, but its investigation is ongoing.

QPAREB manages a multiple listing service that collects Quebec real estate transaction data and makes it available to its broker members.

Story continues below advertisement

The bureau previously waged a seven-year court battle against the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, which ended in 2018 with the housing organization forced to allow home sales data to be made available to the public on brokers’ password-protected websites.

Real Estatehousing marketHome salesCompetition Bureauquebec real estateQPAREBQuebec housing marketReal Estate brokersonline brokerage servicesQuebec Professional Association for Real Estate BrokersQuebec real estate agentsQuebec real estate brokers
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers