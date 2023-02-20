Menu

Canada

As provinces celebrate regional holidays, here’s what is closed on Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2023 7:02 am
Families celebrate long weekend in Toronto
WATCH: Families celebrate long weekend in Toronto
Eight of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories are celebrating a regional holiday today.

It’s Family Day in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, while Manitoba is celebrating Louis Riel Day.

Nova Scotia residents have the day off due to Heritage Day, while those living on Prince Edward Island will mark Islander Day.

The vacations mean most provincial government offices and services, as well as the bulk of schools, will be closed in regions marking a holiday.

Most banks will also be closed in affected provinces, though the majority of federally regulated services will maintain normal operating hours.

This includes Canada Post, which says mail collection and delivery will largely proceed as normal, though locations run out of private spaces may be closed depending on the host business’s service hours.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

