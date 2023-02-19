Wild B.C. Rockfish Crudo

Send this page to someone via email

350-400 g fresh rockfish fillet, skin off

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp Maldon Sea salt

Garnishes:

Segments from 1 orange

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

2-3 each red globe radish, sliced

2 each Thai red chili, sliced and seeded

Salsa Verde:

40 g picked parsley, washed, dried & finely chopped

2 tbsps shallots, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp capers, finely chopped

2 tbsps kalamata olives, finely chopped

1 lemon, zested

4 tbsps lemon juice

2 tbsps Changkiang Black Vinegar

2 tbsp reserved orange juice

1 tbsp cold water

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper (more to taste)

To finish:

Baby Dill

Crostini or crackers (optional)

Chili Oil (optional)

Methods:

1. Thinly slice the rockfish and carefully lay out on a plate or metal sheet tray. Use your finger and dabble some oil onto the fish to keep them from drying out. Season with the maldon salt. Keep in the cooler until plating.

2. Prepare the garnishes: cut and remove the peel and pith of the orange. Cut the segments between the membranes (squeeze the juice from the membranes and reserve). Thinly slice the red onions, radishes and Thai chilis (remove the seeds from the chilis will lessen the heat). Set them aside in separate containers until plating.

3. Mix all the ingredients for the salsa verde in a medium size mixing bowl. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

4. On a plate, arrange the fish the way you like. Spoon the salsa verde over the fish. Garnish with the sliced red onions, radishes and Thai chilis.

5. To finish: top with some picked baby dill and drizzle chili oil for added flavor and color.

6. Serve with some crostini or crackers (optional)