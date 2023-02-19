Two highway closures planned near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Travelers may need to make alternate plans Sunday night due to two scheduled closures of B.C. Highway 1.
The two sections of highway in B.C.’s Interior will be closed for avalanche control work.
The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions between Golden and Revelstoke, approximately 145.1 kilometres in distance.
According to DriveBC, this portion of highway will be closed from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be no detour available.
Meanwhile, another section of B.C. Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed for approximately two hours.
DriveBC says the highway will be closed in both directions in the 3 Valley Gap area between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. There will be no detour for this closure as well.
For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.
