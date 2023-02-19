Two highway closures planned near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Send this page to someone via email

Travelers may need to make alternate plans Sunday night due to two scheduled closures of B.C. Highway 1.

The two sections of highway in B.C.’s Interior will be closed for avalanche control work.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions between Golden and Revelstoke, approximately 145.1 kilometres in distance.

According to DriveBC, this portion of highway will be closed from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be no detour available.

View image in full screen Avalanche control work planned between Highway 23 North and Anderson Rd for 145.1 km (Revelstoke to 1 kilometres west of Golden). DriveBC

Meanwhile, another section of B.C. Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed for approximately two hours.

Story continues below advertisement

DriveBC says the highway will be closed in both directions in the 3 Valley Gap area between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. There will be no detour for this closure as well.

View image in full screen Avalanche control work planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge for 15.4 km (9 to 24 kilometres west of Revelstoke). DriveBC

For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.