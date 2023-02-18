Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Time to double down on support for Ukraine as Russia’s war nears 1-year mark: UK PM 

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 18, 2023 12:19 pm
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his first major domestic speech of 2023 at Plexal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London, Jan. 4, 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on world leaders Saturday to ``double down'' on support for Ukraine, saying additional arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression now and in the future. View image in full screen
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his first major domestic speech of 2023 at Plexal, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London, Jan. 4, 2023. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on world leaders Saturday to ``double down'' on support for Ukraine, saying additional arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression now and in the future. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool photo via AP, file)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on world leaders Saturday to “double down” on support for Ukraine, saying additional arms and security guarantees are needed to protect the country and the rest of Europe from Russian aggression now and in the future.

Sunak delivered the message in a speech to the Munich Security Conference, an annual meeting of heads of state, defense ministers and other world leaders. This year’s conference is focused on threats to the accepted rules of international relations nearly a year after Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Highlighting Britain’s recent commitment to provide battle tanks, advanced air defense systems and longer-range missiles to Ukraine, Sunak urged other nations to follow suit before Russia launches an expected spring offensive.

Click to play video: 'Sunak says ‘nothing is off the table’ as far as sending jets to Ukraine during Zelenskyy visit'
Sunak says ‘nothing is off the table’ as far as sending jets to Ukraine during Zelenskyy visit

“Now is the moment to double down on our military support,” Sunak said. “When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Sunak also called on NATO to provide long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Such commitments are necessary to shield Ukraine from future Russian aggression and to protect the system of international rules that have helped keep peace since the end of World War II, Sunak said.

“It’s about the security and sovereignty of every nation,” the prime minister said. “Because Russia’s invasion, its abhorrent war crimes and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric are symptomatic of a broader threat to everything we believe in.”

RussiaUkraineRussia UkraineUkraine newsEuropeRussia warU.k. NewsRussia EuropeSunakRussia UKSunak newsSunak Russia
© 2023 The Associated Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers