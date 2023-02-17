Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Each week at Global BC we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.
Here are the five stories we wanted to share:
Tiny B.C. toddler becomes viral TikTok sensation working in his parents’ store
A pint-sized toddler in a small B.C. city has captured the attention of millions around the world.
Thomas Pethick is only 15 months old but he already loves to help out in his parents’ water utility company in Quesnel.
A TikTok video of him “working” at the store has received more than 33 million views.
Photographer captures stunning images of orcas breaching near Stanley ParkA B.C. wildlife photographer looking for birds off the shores of Vancouver’s Stanley Park has instead captured an unforgettable image of a different animal in flight — an orca leaping from Burrard Inlet.
Frank Lin says he was leading a group of volunteers conducting a water bird survey for the Stanley Park Ecology Society last week when a team member spotted a whale off Brockton Point.
Blind harbour seals find forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium recently welcomed two new residents — rescued harbour seals.
Due to the severity of their injuries, they have been deemed non-releasable by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and the Vancouver Aquarium will now be their home.
Visitors will get to see Skeena and Pym up close.
All Native Basketball Tournament great for community and economy in Prince RupertThe All Native Basketball Tournament is in its 63rd year and is hosted annually in Prince Rupert, B.C. The small town of 12,000 enjoys welcoming the estimated 4,000 athletes, family, friends and fans to the community every year.
“It’s an incredible honour to be able to host the All Native here in Prince Rupert,” mayor Herb Pond said. “Bringing greetings on behalf of the people of Prince Rupert, seeing everybody in the games and saying ‘You’re welcome here, this is your second home’ is a fantastic feeling.”
Prince Rupert is at the centre of Ts’msyen territory with a large Indigenous population – over 5,000 – and the All Native is the “cultural heartbeat” of the city. Pond says that when everyone gets together for the tournament, it’s basketball but it’s also family.
The All Native Basketball Tournament passes skills to next generationCoach Desi Collinson grew up on the courts at the All Native Basketball Tournament. He’s spent the better part of 20 years both playing and coaching with the Skidegate Saints and says mentorship is one of the best things the tournament provides.
“We’re able to mentor individuals from one step to the next step to the next,” Collinson said. “The tournament brings people together to learn from one another (and) pick up different skills.”
Indigenous athletes from all across B.C. have gathered in Prince Rupert for a week of intense basketball at the tournament, which also provides an opportunity for mentorship, community and sharing skills, showing youth where basketball can take them.
