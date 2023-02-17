Vancouver area faces Mobi bikes’ tires slashed, call for ‘parking spaces back’

Send this page to someone via email

A neighbourhood in Vancouver is dealing with a rash of vandalism.

Dozens of Mobi bikes parked at the Commercial Street and 20th Avenue location have had their tires slashed recently, including another six on Friday morning.

Those wanting to use the bike-sharing program were confused as to what was happening and when someone put up a note asking the alleged vandal to stop slashing the tires, that person appeared to put up their own note.

“Too bad, so sad,” the reply note read. “We motorists want our parking spaces back.”

Julian Mentasti saw the posters and shared the images on Twitter.

He thought the response from the person who may have been vandalizing the bikes was pretty aggressive.

“It felt very self-justified maybe,” he said.

Mentasti said he hopes someone in this person’s life can talk to them about how it is not appropriate to damage property.

“If we really want to reduce traffic congestion and make Vancouver a greener city, if services like this become unreliable then people will look for other alternatives,” he said.

Dustin Nelson lives in the neighbourhood and agrees that the bike-sharing program is a great alternative to driving.

He said every time he has come to that bike station to rent a bike, the tires have been flat.

“It’s just ridiculous that someone is upset that these bikes are taking up two parking spaces in the neighbourhood,” Nelson said.

“It’s crazy, the entitlement that someone has, thinking these parking stalls are their own.”

In a statement to Global News, Mobi said it is aware of the tire-slashing incidents and a police report has been filed with the Vancouver Police Department.

“If anyone witnesses an event of vandalism to Mobi bikes and/ or stations, please reach out to let us know by contacting 778-655-1800 or by emailing info@mobibikes.ca,” the company said in a statement.

“Luckily this is a rare and isolated incident as most people are respectful of the Mobi bikes and stations.”

The Vancouver Police Department confirmed it has received the report from Mobi and have opened an investigation.

Lisa Parker, the director of public space and street use and engineering services with the City of Vancouver, also said this vandalism seems to be an isolated incident in the city.

“We take harassment and bullying very seriously so we wouldn’t want any of our residents to feel unsafe,” she said.

Parker said there is engagement with businesses and residents where locations for bike stations are being considered. She said there are signs put up and all feedback in person or written is welcomed.