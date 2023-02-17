Menu

Pickering to share casino revenue with Durham Region

By Frazer Snowdon Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 3:07 pm
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) recently announced the first quarterly payment to the city for its share of the gaming revenue from Pickering Casino Resort, which opened on July 26. View image in full screen
It looks like Durham Region is hitting the jackpot after a tentative agreement with the city of Pickering.

In a memorandum of understanding, Pickering has agreed to share parts of the revenue from its newly opened Pickering Casino Resort.

As the host city, Pickering has received more than $20 million in revenue since the casino opened in 2021. Now it has come to an agreement to share 50 per cent of revenue after the first $10 million, with a cap of $6 million. The city receives roughly 5.25 per cent of the first $65 million in electronic games revenue, along with four per cent of live table games revenue.

The region will have to report to the city annually on how the money is being spent. The caveat is that the money should go toward addressing issues such as social services and affordable housing, as opposed to infrastructure needs.

In Pickering’s executive committee meeting, councillors suggested including a clause the agreement could be rescinded if the region doesn’t use funds for the agreed issues.

Council also requested that the chief administrative officer explore the incorporation of clauses into the agreement that would provide the City with the opportunity to review the agreement after the first year, and terminate the agreement should Council not be satisfied with the Region’s use of the funds.

Click to play video: 'Casino payday: Pickering, Ont. balances benefits and risks of gambling'
Casino payday: Pickering, Ont. balances benefits and risks of gambling

City officials with Pickering say it is the only municipality in the province that has volunteered to share its revenues.

durham regionDurhamGamblinggreat canadian gamingPickering Casino ResortPickering CasinoMunicipality of Durham RegionPickering to share casino revenue
