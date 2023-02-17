Nova Scotia Health says new technology will ‘modernize’ and improve cancer care

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health is adopting a new technology aimed at streamlining care for cancer patients.

Similar to the recently announced One Person One Record, the new Oncology Transformation Project (OTP) is bringing together key oncology information systems to create a single access point for cancer patients and their care teams.

“This is revolutionary,” said Dr. Bruce Colwell, an oncologist with Cancer Care Nova Scotia.

“This is really going to make a big difference. I spend an inordinate amount of time doing paperwork and we’re going to get rid of paper.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This is really going to make a big difference. I spend an inordinate amount of time doing paperwork and we're going to get rid of paper."

OTP is a way to modernize cancer care and allow for real-time communication between cancer centres as well as patients and their care teams. In addition to being a communication tool, the system will also provide data analytics which will help to enhance cancer treatment.

“We don’t have good data right now at all,” Colwell said.

“We don’t know what we’re doing in terms of how much drug wastage we have, how well the treatments are working. This gives us oncology-specific data which is nowhere in any of the EMRs [Electronic Medical Records].”

The system is touted as revolutionary for rural care, with the patient portal giving patients more access to their care team and helping reduce unnecessary travel.

“The patient will feel this and will feel this in an impactful way,” said Dr. Amanda Caissie, interim head of radiation oncology.

Caissie said the system will enable patients to access their care team in a seamless way almost 24/7, and hopefully prevent emergency room visits because patients will be able “to communicate their symptoms earlier and get the care they need before they present too late.”

Nova Scotia has among the highest cancer incidence rates in the country and, according to Caissie, the province also has one of the worst cancer death rates in the country. She said that this new technology will help track and analyze how patient care can be improved.

“It’s not just an electronic tool,” Caissie said.

“It’s a tool that’s going to help us change the way we deliver cancer care and improve outcomes for patients.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a tool that's going to help us change the way we deliver cancer care and improve outcomes for patients."

“I hope someday we’ll be able to present that those outcomes for cancer patients aren’t the worst in the country, that they’re the best in the country.”

The technology is being created by Varian, a world leader in oncology technology. The system will launch this spring, with an accelerated 12-month timeline to fully integrate it. It will also be compatible with One Patient One Record when that system launches.

The project is largely being funded through the operations of Nova Scotia Health and the Cancer Care program with the Province contributing $13-million to the Varian contract. To support the integration of the system the QEII foundation is also fundraising as part of its $100 million We Are campaign.