Art heist at the Louvre of Kherson: Russia’s war on Ukrainian identity

The Bone Thieves The St. Catherine’s Cathedral was a museum of atheism during the years when the Soviet Union controlled Ukraine. It re-opened as an Orthodox church in 1991, when Ukraine gained independence. Inside the thick sandstone walls, Father Vitaly lifted a trap door set into the wooden floorboards and descended a staircase to a dank room. The crypt beneath the church was the tomb of Grigory Potemkin, Kherson’s founder and the lover of Russian empress Catherine the Great. View image in full screen Father Vitaly at the St. Catherine’s Cathedral, looted by Russian troops as they fled Kherson. Stewart Bell/Global News The grave is empty now. The casket is gone. So are Potemkin’s bones, which were kept in a cloth bag. Ten Russian soldiers spirited them away, claiming the Ukrainian military was planning to bomb the church. Instead, after looting the 18th-century cathedral, the Russian army fired artillery at it. One shell landed in the grass near the columned entrance. Father Vitaly said emergency services workers removed the rocket the day before. More shells hit the park directly behind the church, and when the Russians blew up the TV tower next door, the explosion shattered the church windows. View image in full screen Russian soldiers stole Potemkin’s bones from the crypt beneath St. Catherine’s Cathedral, Kherson, Ukraine. Stewart Bell/Global News “Thank God, nothing else,” he said. Before the invasion, the cathedral served a congregation of about 350, and three times as many at Easter and Christmas. But the river that has become a frontline is close, and no more that 60 turn up now. “A lot of people left the city, and this part of the city is really under constant shelling,” the priest said. “So they are afraid.” “The city is empty, like a ghost city, but thank God the people survive and come back and everything will be as it was before.” View image in full screen After looting St. Catherine’s Cathedral in Kherson, Russian forces fired artillery shells at it. Stewart Bell/Global News But it won’t be exactly as it was, not since the grave-robbers dropped by. Father Vitaly said Potemkin’s remains were just bones. “We don’t need to be so upset about it. It’s not religious, just historic.” Advertisement “History is in the heart of the people, the memory of people. A lot of things were lost but the major part is we should remember who we are. History is good but the main thing is life.” He said he tells his congregants not to be angry, and to support each other because the suffering will end. “All wars finish,” he said.

Systemic Looting Russia’s assault on Ukrainian cultural sites has been relentless. According to UNESCO, 240 of them have been damaged in the past 12 months — 105 churches, 86 buildings of historical or artistic interest, 19 monuments, 18 museums and 12 libraries. During the last three weeks of the Russian occupation of Kherson city, Russian forces looted not only the art museum and cathedral, but also the history museum and national archives. View image in full screen The Mariupol theatre was badly damaged by a Russian airstrike, while civilians were sheltering inside. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Members of Russian’s FSB security service arrived at the Kherson Regional Museum on Oct. 24 and stole silver, gold, Greek vases and war relics, according to Human Rights Watch. From the archives, Russian forces took 18th and 19th century documents, maps, urban plans, pre-war newspapers, and almost everything related to the pre-revolutionary period, Human Rights Watch said. “Kherson residents had already suffered months of torture and other abuses during the Russian occupation, and then watched their cultural and historical heritage get packed up and taken away,” the group added. “This systematic looting was an organized operation to rob Ukrainians of their national heritage and amounts to a war crime for which the pillagers should be held to account.” Read more: Ukraine: Meet a mother who fought the Russian army with small acts of resistance Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence But instead of erasing Ukrainian nationalism, the war appears to have invigorated it. Outraged at Putin, many Russian-speakers have renounced the language. Ukrainians have changed street names and torn down statues associated with Russia. In Kyiv, a monument to Ukrainian-Russian friendship was dismantled. An Odesa street was renamed after Boris Johnson, the former British prime minister. Ukrainians call it derussification and decolonization.

An Art Museum without Art In the basement of Kherson’s art museum, gold-painted picture frames with ornate edging were stacked against the walls. They were all the Russians left behind. View image in full screen Hanna Skrypka, deputy director of the Kherson Art Museum, in an empty storage room looted by Russian forces. Stewart Bell/Global News On the morning the Russians began fighting their way into Kherson from the south side of the river, Dotsenko went up to a rooftop and looked at the Antonivskyi Bridge. Advertisement “I wanted to blow it up,” she said. But the Russians quickly seized the city, and she focused on trying to save her museum. Dotsenko had worked there since it opened in 1978. The artworks were like her children. “It was my life,” she said. At the time, the three-storey structure, once the city hall, was undergoing renovations. It was fenced off and the paintings were kept in a storage room. Since the gallery walls were mostly bare, Dotsenko tried to maintain the ruse that the artworks had been moved due to the construction. And for a time, it worked. View image in full screen Kherson Art Museum director Alina Dotsenko fled the occupied city as she was about to be detained. Global News To support the facade, she kept staff she knew she could trust, and sent the rest home to work remotely. Plainclothes Kherson police who were part of the city’s partisan movement quietly replaced her security guards, she said. On May 2, the Russians set up a checkpoint nearby, and a dozen gunmen entered the gallery by breaking down the door. They handcuffed the guard face down and took his keys. Two days later, a man phoned Dotsenko and introduced himself as part of Kherson’s new administration. He would not give his name but asked her to organize an exhibition at the government building. She told him the museum was empty, but he responded that was a lie and he knew everything. He told her to report to his office at 9 a.m. “We will teach you to respect the new authorities,” he said. She knew what that meant. She had heard from her police contacts the Russians were arresting their opponents and locking them in detention centres known as basements to be tortured and executed. That night, she packed a bag and left the city, leaving her deputy, Hanna Skrypka, in charge. View image in full screen Southern Ukraine. Global News Dotsenko believes the museum was betrayed by two former employees who collaborated with the Russians. She doesn’t know what else she could have done. The city was under occupation. Checkpoints clogged the streets. Sneaking out thousands of artworks was an impossible task. “How?” she asked. On July 19, the Russians returned to the museum and appointed a local lounge singer as the new director. They searched Skrypka’s home and took her phone and the museum keys. “They asked where is the most valuable, expensive work,” Skrypka said. She refused to help them, she said, and was told to stay home, but she kept watch on the museum, peering through fences to monitor what the Russians were up to. At the end of October, the Russians called Skrypka back to the museum and told her to make a list of all the artworks. They locked her inside and did not permit her to leave for two nights, she said. The Russians who came to take the paintings seemed to know what they were doing. “To see their actions, in reality they are representatives who have a background in museums,” Skrypya said. About 70 workers were involved. While they handled the art carefully at first, they became more reckless as they ran out of time and did not use gloves. View image in full screen Images from citizen video showing Russian vehicles looting the Kherson Art Museum. Telegram The streets outside were closed. Five trucks and two school buses were parked outside. Everything was carried into the vehicles. Advertisement “We saw how they moved it out, like rubbish,” Dotsenko said. Locals filmed the operation discretely with their phones. Satellite images captured two moving trucks and a van parked outside on Nov. 1. But nobody could stop it. View image in full screen Satellite image of Russian trucks involved in looting of Kherson art museum. Maxar Dotsenko was despondent to see her life’s work being loaded into “dirty trucks.” It was like watching her kids being kidnapped, she said. “I had the feeling I’m dying.” The paintings that were taken included portraits, landscapes and still lifes dating back hundred of years: “Cossacks in the Steppe,” by Serhiy Vasylkivsky; and “On the Dnipro. Kherson,” by Oleksii Shovkunenko. “All of the time the Russians try to destroy our culture,” she said. “It was always like this.” Skrypka also believes the Russians didn’t want to leave behind any traces of Ukrainian identity, nothing that would show how Ukraine is distinct from Russia. “I think they want to collect memory,” she said. View image in full screen Paintings stolen from Kherson Art Museum lean against walls at museum in Russian-occupied Crimea. To left of woman is “The Ancient Walls of Vilnius,” by Augustunas Savockas. Facebook The theft has ruptured Kherson’s links to its past, she said. She wants the collection back. “We have hopes that most of our works will return,” she said. “Yes, we are hoping.”