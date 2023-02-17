SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukraine in need of funds to rebuild health sector, WHO says

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 17, 2023 7:51 am
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s hunt for Russian collaborators is deeply personal'
Ukraine’s hunt for Russian collaborators is deeply personal
WATCH: Ukraine's hunt for Russian collaborators is deeply personal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The World Health Organization on Friday appealed for more funds to support Ukraine’s health sector, which has been severely damaged by the Russian invasion.

WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said the country now needed more funds to ensure that mental health services and rehabilitation could be dispensed, while ensuring community access to health services.

“We aim to reach 13.6 million people with this support this year,” he told an online briefing from the Ukrainian city of Zhytomyr. “That’s why we have increased our appeal for 2023 to US$240 million – US$160 million for Ukraine and US$80 million for refugee-receiving countries.”

Read more: Ukrainian mother given Canada work visa still awaiting approval for 6-year-old son

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Kluge said almost 10 million people may currently have a mental health condition in Ukraine.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He described its health system as “remarkably resilient” despite sustaining nearly 780 attacks against it.

But Ukraine also needed more mobility aids such as wheelchairs for those who sustained major injuries in the conflict.

A WHO survey showed that 10 per cent of Ukrainians struggle to access medicine, including because of damaged or destroyed pharmacies and the unavailability of supplies, Kluge said.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine police hunt for Russian collaborators as war rages on'
Ukraine police hunt for Russian collaborators as war rages on

One third of the people surveyed reported they could no longer afford the medication they require.

Ukraine says it expects Russia to broaden the war with a big push as the Feb. 24 anniversary of what Russia calls its “special military operation” approaches.

RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsUkraine Russiarussia ukraine warRussia NewsRussia warUkraine Russia warRussia Ukraine newsUkraine Russia newsUkraine Russia todayRussia Ukraine today
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers