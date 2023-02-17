Pedestrian pinned under bus in Burnaby, suffers life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian is clinging to life after being hit by a TransLink bus in Burnaby shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday.
It happened at the bus loop at Sperling-Burnaby Lake Skytrain Station, according to Cst. Amanda Steed with Metro Vancouver Transit Police.
“The victim was transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries,” Steed told Global News in a statement.
“All contributing factors in this incident are still under investigation, but it is believed that inclement weather and low visibility played a role.”
During the time of the crash, rain mixed with snow was falling across the region.
TransLink tweeted the 110 bus was delayed for a time due to a medical emergency Thursday night.
