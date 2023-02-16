Calgary police identify, charge man following showhome sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid following an investigation into a sexual assault at a showhome in Calgary’s Alpine Park neighbourhood.

At around 7 p.m. on Jan. 31, a man entered a showhome in the 200 block of Alpine Avenue S.W., presenting himself as a potential home buyer.

During a tour of the home, the man confined an employee to a room and began to touch her in a sexual manner without consent, police said.

When the woman threatened to call police, the man drove away in a dark-coloured SUV.

After asking for tips from the public, Calgary police identified the man as 46-year-old Zubair Hanif, of Calgary.

Hanif was charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. He is due to appear in court on March 16.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.