John Tory is resigning as Toronto mayor, what happens next? A look at the transition

Toronto Mayor John Tory submitted his formal resignation on Wednesday, days after admitting to an affair with a former staffer. With his last day in office set for Friday, here’s a look at what his transition out of office entails:

What happens next in the mayor’s office?

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is to oversee the mayor’s office and assume some of its powers in the interim. The city says on its website that some of McKelvie’s responsibilities include making sure city programs and services continue being delivered without interruption and she is to assist in the process of finding a new mayor to take the helm. McKelvie has said she will not run in a mayoral byelection.

Who is Jennifer McKelvie?

McKelvie is the city councillor for Scarborough-Rouge Park and relatively new to city hall, having been elected in 2018. As a city councillor, McKelvie has had a record of voting with Tory. She said Thursday that she will be focused on ensuring a smooth transition and continued good governance while in her interim role. Before entering politics, McKelvie worked as a professional geoscientist.

How will a new mayor be elected?

To begin the process of electing a new mayor, city council at its next meeting will need to officially declare the office of the mayor vacant and pass a bylaw that authorizes a byelection. The City of Toronto Act states nominations for the mayor’s seat can begin being submitted the following day. The nomination period can last anywhere between 30 and 60 days. The mayoral byelection is held 45 days after that.

What will Tory do when he is no longer mayor?

Tory has said little about what he plans on doing after he exits the mayor’s office on Friday. In his resignation letter, however, he said he hopes to continue contributing to the city in different ways because he loves the people of Toronto.