Fire

Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at Sargent Avenue apartment building

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 3:08 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
No one was injured, but some residents had to shelter on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday morning after a fire at a Sargent Avenue apartment building.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the three-storey building around 11:20 a.m., and were able to get the blaze under control in less than 20 minutes. The damage was primarily contained to the suite where the fire started.

Read more: Vacant Winnipeg house a total loss after 2nd fire in weeks

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews didn’t need to evacuate the entire building, as many residents were able to safely shelter in their apartments.

One person needed temporary accommodations and was helped out by the city’s emergency services team.

Drivers are being encouraged to be cautious in the area due to slippery conditions caused by water used to fight the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say'
Accidental fire likely caused by plugged-in vehicle, Winnipeg firefighters say
