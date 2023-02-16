Winnipeg firefighters tackle blaze at Sargent Avenue apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured, but some residents had to shelter on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday morning after a fire at a Sargent Avenue apartment building.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the three-storey building around 11:20 a.m., and were able to get the blaze under control in less than 20 minutes. The damage was primarily contained to the suite where the fire started.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said crews didn’t need to evacuate the entire building, as many residents were able to safely shelter in their apartments.

One person needed temporary accommodations and was helped out by the city’s emergency services team.

Drivers are being encouraged to be cautious in the area due to slippery conditions caused by water used to fight the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.