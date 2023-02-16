Menu

Crime

Police arrest man, woman in connection to Calgary toddler’s 2021 death

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 2:52 pm
Loved ones continue search for answers in young Calgary boy’s suspicious death
WATCH (Nov. 18, 2021): Family members are coming forward following a toddler’s death in southeast Calgary in October. As Tracy Nagai reports, they continue to search for answers as the CPS homicide unit investigates. – Nov 18, 2021
Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in relation to the death of a toddler in 2021.

At around 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2021, police and EMS were called to a home in the 2800 block of 14 Avenue S.E. for reports of an 18-month-old boy in medical distress. Emergency responders found the boy was unresponsive and despite their best efforts, the boy was declared deceased at the scene.

An autopsy identified the boy as Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua.

Police said detectives launched a “lengthy and complex” investigation, speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence to determine the events leading up to Sinclair-Pasqua’s death, which was declared a homicide.

A man and woman were taken into custody on Thursday and charges are pending. Police said no other information would be released until charges were formally laid.

“Investigating the death of a child is incredibly difficult on all first responders and police officers,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement. “For the past 16 months, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for Gabriel’s death were held accountable.

“Our deepest condolences go out to those who continue to grieve Gabriel’s loss.”

Global News had previously learned the boy was living with extended family in Taber, Alta., shortly after his birth.

They said Sinclair-Pasqua was returned to Calgary to live with his parents a few months before his death.

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSToddler DeathCalgary toddler deathGabriel PasquaDeath of a toddlerGabriel Sinclair-Pasqua
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

